YES, NEW TANKS DIE FASTER THAN OLD ONES. MODERN ARMORED WARFARE IS HELL!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We take out WW2 tanks and Modern tanks to see how long lifespans are, and game time. We die hard and fast in??? And take more hits in? You can probably guess. This was supposed to be part 2 but looks like part 1 is lost due to code error. I'll make another me thinks.