☢️ It seems that the distraught Zelensky wants to blow up the #Zaporozhye NPP⚡️





🎬 At the same time, on the air of NBC News, he has already "turned the arrows" to Russia, saying that in this way the Russian side wants to impose its conditions on Kiev.





💬 "Because, just like with the #Kakhovskaya dam, they are not interested in security in #Ukraine. They want the world to put pressure on #Ukraine for the option they need to end this conflict."





📌 Apparently the clown has completely gone off the rails and is trying to attract attention to himself. Suffering defeats on the fronts, the Kiev regime switched to strikes on large technological facilities, which is confirmed by the undermining of the #Kakhovskaya HPP.





