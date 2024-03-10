STEVE CIOCCOLANTI | Deep Dive: Trump's Unfinished Business, April 8th, Eclipse, Civil War, Prophetic Words | FOC Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight at 8:30 pm CST, on the Flyover Conservatives show we are tackling the most important things going on RIGHT NOW from a Conservative Christian perspective!
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONSERVATIVES SHOWS - https://flyover.live/show/flyover
TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live
Steve Cioccolanti, B.A., M.Ed., is a Christian author, a prolific teacher of God's Word and was the senior pastor of Discover Church in Melbourne, Australia before his recent move to the U.S. With over 50 million views, he is one of the most watched Christian YouTubers worldwide and pioneered Online Church before COVID lockdowns. He has authored hundreds of DVDs and five #1 bestselling books on Amazon and Apple.
Pastor Steve has traveled to over 46 counties as a popular speaker, a Biblical tour leader to Israel, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, and a guest on international TV shows, including on Daystar and The Praise the Lord Television Network.
Steve Cioccolanti
WEBSITE: www.discoverchurch.online
BOOKS: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Steve-Cioccolanti/author/B004K2W9JE?ref=sr_ntt_srch_lnk_1&qid=1709773395&sr=8-1&isDramIntegrated=true&shoppingPortalEnabled=true
For Steve’s slides, text STEVE to 40509
(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)
-------------------------------------------
𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% of
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 3e2767a6ce4c7dd7