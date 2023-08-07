DTR S6 Bonus: Oliver Parker Fritchle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
By 1905, a man named Oliver Parker Fritchle had created a practical electric car that could travel 100 miles on a single charge. He completed a landmark challenge from Lincoln Nebraska to New York City in under 28 days. So what happened to his invention, his company, and his story? In this episode, we explore his story and why we're back to this technology some 120 years later. Enjoy.