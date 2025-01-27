Jerusalem Bids Farewell to the Young Martyr Adam Sub Laban





Adam Sub Laban, 15 and a half years old, is a new martyr mourned by the city of Jerusalem after being killed by occupation bullets at the Qalandia checkpoint. He joined his martyr friends and was buried beside them, as he wrote in his will.

Interview: Ayman Sub Laban, father of the martyr.

Reporting: Momen.somrain

Filmed: 27/01/2025

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video