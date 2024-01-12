Gaza Lies Israel fed the world since October 7 (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel TRT World at:-

https://youtu.be/1iU_LqVoZfU?si=wV6ayIDkgqWD21pV

12 Jan 2024 #Israel

Since October 7, Israel has ramped up its propaganda machine to reshape inconvenient narratives and garner support for its decades-long occupation of Palestinian territories. From fabricated stories about beheaded babies to baseless claims of Hamas headquarters under hospitals, here are some of the lies Israel has been spreading.





#Israel





Subscribe:

http://trt.world/subscribe

Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive

Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook

Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter

Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram

Visit our website: http://trt.world



