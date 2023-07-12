X22 REPORT Ep 3113b - The Cover Up Is Falling Apart, Blackmail, Trafficking, Treason Exposed, The Man In The Arena

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3113b - July 11, 2023
The Cover Up Is Falling Apart, Blackmail, Trafficking, Treason Exposed, The Man In The Arena
The [DS] cover up is falling apart. The people can now see favoritism, two tiered justice system, they see the blackmail, child trafficking and treason, it is all being exposed and the people are now seeing the truth. Trump is the bait and they are going to deploy all assets, they will do everything to stop him, he is the man in the arena. He is drawing them all out so the patriots can strike.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect yourself from data breaches with up to $1 million of coverage
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Get 67% OFF this Summer plus FREE for 30 days!