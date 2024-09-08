THE SPIRIT OF THE ANTICHRIST Part 1: Defining the Antichrist

The purpose of this series is to share what the Bible teaches concerning the Christian church, Judaism and the coming Antichrist system because there is a trend within Christianity to adopt rituals and holidays from Judaism and messianic rabbis are often quoted with authority, almost as if they have special insight to God that Christians filled with the Holy Spirit do not possess.

Jesus was the "Anointed One" or the "Messiah of Israel" who was born to a virgin, lived a sinless life and died on the cross for our sins. He was resurrected on the third day and is now seated in heaven as the King of kings and Lord of lords.

When the apostle John refers to the Man of Sin as the "Antichrist," he is essentially calling him the "reverse messiah." He is the anti-messiah that will deceive much of the world. Jesus tried to gather the Jews 2,000 years ago but He was rejected by the Jewish leadership because they were interested in the kingdom of Israel and wanted an earthly messiah that would restore Israel to its former glory. This is precisely what the Antichrist will do; he will set up an earthly kingdom with Jerusalem as its capital but it won't be with God's blessing.

