A Talking Head From The Govt Fire Ant Program Says NO.

At the Invasive Species Council meeting at Currumbin Bird Sanctuary. 18th August, 2024.





Gold Coast, Qld Australia.





A talking head from the govt 🔥 🐜 program tells the audience under no circumstances will they allow residents to treat their own properties with natural control methods.





Below are the Safety Data Sheets for the poisons they are using 👇





https://tinyurl.com/PYRIPROXYFENMSDS





https://tinyurl.com/s-Methoprene









Meanwhile in Texas, where Dr Puckett is from, people routinely treat their own properties for fire ants without any interference from the authorities.





#stopthetoxicfireantprogram





