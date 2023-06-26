X22 REPORT Ep. 3101b - [DS] Pushing War, Peacemaker, 2024 Election Will Not Be Rigged, The Clowns Are Losing

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3101b - June 25, 2023

[DS] Pushing War, Peacemaker, 2024 Election Will Not Be Rigged, The Clowns Are Losing





The [DS] is panicking, they do not control the flow information, they are now pushing WWIII and Trump and the patriots are prepared for this. They are actually pushing the [DS] down this path. Trump in the end will be the peacemaker and the world will see this. The 2024 election will be controlled by the patriots, they will not be rigged. The clowns are losing and the patriots are winning.





