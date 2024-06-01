GIVE ME LIBERTY OR GIVE ME DEATH Give me liberty or give me death Plunge a dagger into my chest I'll fight for freedom 'til my last breath Give me liberty or give me death Americans now all are we United we stand different though we be Our cause is just to end tyranny Be with us Lord Bring us freedom's victory How deeply now my heart is grieved I want to live out my life and to live free But my life I'll sacrifice if needs must be For the ones near and dear and for our liberty Give me liberty or give me death Plunge a dagger into my chest I'll fight for freedom 'til my last breath Give me liberty or give me death They tell us sir that we are weak Unable to cope with such an adversary But when shall we be stronger ? When shall it be? Sir we are not weak if we make use of the proper means God has provided millions for the cause so holy In such a country as we possess of liberty I'd rather die free than to live enslaved Captive and fearful in terror and in chains Give me liberty or give me death Plunge a dagger into my chest I'll fight for freedom 'til my last breath Give me liberty or give me death The battle sir is not to the strong alone It is to the vigilant the active and the brave Submission and slavery will follow if we cut and run The war was put upon us gentlemen it has long begun Now some may cry Peace ! Peace ! But is life so dear is peace so sweet ? To be purchased at the price of fearful slavery Forbid it God almighty ! I know not what others may say But as for me Give me liberty or give me death Plunge a dagger into my chest I'll fight for freedom 'til my last breath Give me liberty or give me death Give me liberty or give me death Lyrics and music by Joseph S Perna Copyright 2012 2024 Lyrics adapted from Patrick Henry speech to Virginia Convention St John's Church Richmond VA March 23, 1775

