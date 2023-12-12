Open Source Education - #SolutionsWatch

Create New Account
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-education/

We all know the problem's with the public miseducation system. But what's the answer? Corbett in the Classroom, of course! Join James as he explores his new page, OpenSourceEducation.online, and talks about the inspiration for this idea (and the guerrilla marketing campaign that is accompanying it) with Ernest Hancock of FreedomsPhoenix.com.

