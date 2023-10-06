DOOMSDAY DESPAIR: THREE-FOURTHS OF AMERICANS EXPECTING CALAMITY IN NEXT YEAR

A growing number of Americans believe that the Doomsday Clock is inching its way closer to midnight. Nearly three fourths of Americans questioned in a recent poll expect some type of catastrophic calamity to strike the USA within the next year. The public is displaying signs of anxiety and stress as the nation’s polarization widens, a former President is facing a prison sentence of 500 years, and Russia preps its population to survive a devastating nuclear war with NATO nations.

A recent poll by BonusFinder.com revealed that an overwhelming majority of American citizens have no faith in the US government to protect the American people from a national disaster. Nearly half of Americans are actively learning how to find food in the wild, hunting and fishing techniques, and how to purify water. One-fifth of the respondents said they are studying how to build an emergency shelter.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/5/23