"Why I Love Him"-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-DEC 12 2024

Preacher Conveys a Few Reasons He Loves Christs Such As: He is Our Savior, He Will Never Forsake or Leave Us, He is Our Counselor, and He Came For Sinners. It is Vital For Us to Pray, Observe, and Listen with Discernment in Our Christian Walk. Preacher Provides an Update on His Health and Asks For Prayers.