Being Mindful When Waking People Up To The Corruption
170 views • 02/20/2023

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Clip: Tammy talks with Meredith Miller about abusive partners, driving further in to the arms of the abuser, moving further in to the abusive system, being irrationally loyal, stockholm syndrome, protection, being mindful, empathy, helping people to wake up.
empathyprotectionstockholm syndromemeredith millerabusive partnersdriving further in to the arms of the abusermoving further in to the abusive systembeing irrationally loyalbeing mindfulhelping people to wake up
