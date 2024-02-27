BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Poilievre continues to push back against trans ideology
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
98 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 02/27/2024

Mirrored Content  

This week, we discuss how Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre continues to push back against radical trans ideology. Earlier this week, the Conservative Leader told reporters that “female spaces should be exclusively for females, not for biological males.” It’s about time the Conservatives finally take a stance on this important issue. 

Plus, Jordan Peterson predicts the future of Canadian politics. He said if Poilievre forms government in the next election, he’ll only last a few years as he’ll get blamed for Justin Trudeau’s mismanagement of the country. As a result, someone like Mark Carney will lead the Liberals to victory in the following election. Do you agree with Peterson’s prediction? 

And Canada’s healthcare is so bad at treating Canadians, people are actually considering doctor assisted suicide.

Keywords
newscanadatransgenderpierre poilievretrans ideology
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy