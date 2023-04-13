◽️ Russian Defense Ministry is investigating 240 disease causing pathogens discovered in US-sponsored biolabs in Ukraine including anthrax and cholera.

◽️ Janus Putkonen, a Finnish Journalist talks about Kiev regime war crimes planned by the Rand Corporation.

⚡️ SITREP

💥 In Kupyansk direction, aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Pershotravnevoye and Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

◽️ In addition, actions of three sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Sinkovka and Kislovka (Kharkov region).

💥 The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to 30 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and Polish-made Krab and U.S.-made Paladin self-propelled artillery systems.

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, ground-attack aircraft, Army Aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova, Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic). More than 80 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer have been neutralized in this direction during the day.

◽️ In Donetsk direction close to Artyomovsk, the Wargner assault detachments took control over three urban quarters. Russia's Airborne Troops immobilized the enemy's actions on the flanks of the assault detachments.

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Yug Group of Forces engaged the reinforcement units of the enemy who attempted to enter Artyomovsk from Chasov Yar and Bogdanovka, as wll as the units of the 28th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

📊 Over the past 24 hours, aircraft flew 8 sorties, and the Group's Missile Troops and Artillery carried out 52 firing missions in this area.

💥 The enemy losses amounted to over 245 Ukrainian military, one tank, one APC, two armored combat vehicles, three pick-up trucks, eight motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer, two D-20 howitzers, and three Grad MLRS launchers.

- Russian Defense Ministry