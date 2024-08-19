BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Live with Fr Elias Mary! ALARMING Details on the Passing of Akita Visionary, Sister Agnes Sasagawa!
High Hopes
High Hopes
56 views • 9 months ago

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


August 17, 2023


Join Fr Elias Mary on the latest news regarding the passing away of Sister Agnes Sasagawa, Visionary of approved apparitions of Akita, Japan.


Keywords
deathprophecyjapanakitavisionaryapparitionsmother and refugesister agnes sasagawafr elias maryfeast of assumption
