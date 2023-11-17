INSIDE ICAN’S NOVEL FOIA APPROACH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Sources --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/inside-icans-novel-foia-approach/
ICAN lead attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., discusses his recent testimony at the Novel Coronavirus South Western Intergovernmental Committee in Arizona alongside Dr Peter McCullough. Aaron also walks Del through the timeline of just one of the 1700 FOIA requests he’s submitted on behalf of ICAN that often lead to future legal wins.
POSTED: November 10, 2023