8/3/2025
2 Peter 2:3-8 How To Make Good Decisions
Intro: We make bad choices and then blame something or someone else for our miserable lives. We never take accountability for our horrible decisions. Most people live for the moment and never think about the future and how our--in the moment actions will affect us down the road. Everything you do, every decision you make you will give account of before a holy God. Slow down. Delayed gratification is the principle of waiting. The Bible tells to wait upon the Lord. If you want pie now, tell yourself I will eat pie, but I will eat it tomorrow. You know what, when tomorrow comes you have forgotten all about that pie. If you want to scream at someone or something…. Tell yourself “count to 30.” By then you will have calmed down and soon you have forgotten all about it. The Bible has a lot to say about making decisions. Peter gives us a great teaching about it