Robert Malone: America and the West has to end its dependence on CCP and decouple completely from the CCP, or this amazing daily progression force of control, subversion and corruption will continue

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2attmmda5c
【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Robert Malone (@rwmalonemd) : America and the West has to end its dependence on CCP and decouple completely from the CCP, or this amazing daily progression force of control, subversion and corruption will continue.
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 罗伯特·马龙 (@rwmalonemd) ：美国和西方必须终结对中共的依赖，并与中共完全脱钩，否则会继续被中共这股惊人且日益强大的控制、颠覆和腐蚀之力所束缚。