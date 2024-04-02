Powerful Word from the Lord: Prepare for the Pass Over, Triggering Fault Lines & a Pressure Release

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amanda received a powerful warning from the Lord on Holy Saturday. The Word dives into Passover or a Pass Over which is coming up at the end of April as well as warnings to the UN, the cartel, South Africa, and the nation. The Lord warns of a shaking in the nation, fault lines being triggered as well as a release of pressure over the nation and that we must prepare. Tune in April 1 at 5pm ET.
