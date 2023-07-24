ALERT! Largest Silver Mine in the World Declares "FORCE MAJEURE!" GOT PHYSICAL SILVER?! (Bix Weir)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The largest Silver mine in the world, Mexico's Penasquito Mine, has been shut down for 2 months forcing it's owner, Newmont Mining, to DEFAULT on Silver Deliveries and declare a "Force Majeure!" A huge story by itself but the FACT that Newmont Mining chose to default on the forward delivery contracts instead of supplementing silver from other operations gives us a glimpse into just how scarce physical silver is!! BUY! BUY! BUY!