3 Misconceptions Surrounding The 2ND Coming Of Jesus Christ-NOW THE END BEGINS JUNE 30 2024

It seems that everywhere I look lately, be it online or something I overhear in conversations on the streets, that so many people are repeating things they ‘know to be true’ about the return of Jesus Christ that simply are not true at all, according to the Bible. Prepare to have some of your pet theories about the end times replaced by Bible truth. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we are looking the 3 most-popular (in my opinion) myths and misconceptions surrounding the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. They have to do with the destruction of the Temple in 70 AD, the Pretribulation Rapture of the Church, bringing in the kingdom, and the end of the world. Only by rightly dividing the scriptures from a dispensational perspective can we ever hope to sort all this stuff out. Tonight we will endeavour to do exactly that on this episode of Rightly Dividing, please join us!