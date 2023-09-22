Texas Republican: They are going to lose the White House

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, responds to the White House’s claims about President Biden’s handling of the border crisis as migrants continue to surge. #foxnews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html