BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Katherine Watt: "Legal Walls of the COVID-19 Kill Box" – The Legalized Global Depopulation Plan
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
1443 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
674 views • 02/12/2023

(Feb 9, 2023) Slide presentation for Medical Doctors for COVID Ethics International (D4CE) with host Charles Kovess. Katherine Watt is an accomplished writer, researcher, and paralegal. She explains how we currently find ourselves in what the military describes as a 'kill box'. The COVID “vaccine” program was actually a facade for a centralized military operation led by the U.S. DOD, the Central Banks, and the WHO. Getting to where we are now took decades of planning, law making, and forming international partnerships to be able to execute their “clean and legal” illegal global genocide. At the end of her presentation she explains that there are many effective actions we can take to fight back! The presentation was followed with a 90 minute Q&A (link below).


D4CE Q&A: https://rumble.com/v28u59s-q-and-a-after-katherine-watt-presentation.html

 Katherine Watt's downloadable presentation slides for "Legal Walls of the COVID-19 Kill Box": https://bailiwicknewsarchives.files.wordpress.com/2023/02/kill-box-presentation-long-form-1.pdf


Katherine Watt on Substack "Bailiwick News" :  https://bailiwicknews.substack.com


Doctors for COVID Ethics: https://doctors4covidethics.org/


Video source from D4CE's Charles Kovess:  https://rumble.com/v28tygs-katherine-watt-presentation.html

Keywords
current eventstreasonmilitarygenocidelawglobalismwholegaldepopulationinformed consentdoddemocidemass murderoperationcentral bankseuacovidd4cekatherine wattkill box
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy