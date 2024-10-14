God is Real - Linda Schweihoffer

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Linda Schweihoffer, Primary-elect Supervisor for China Township, shares her faith journey with Eileen and how God spoke to her on her stenography machine! She now lives her life with the Holy Spirit leading and encourages others to hear God's voice.





