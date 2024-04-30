BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Preparing For War? China Dumps $74B In Treasuries; Record Factory Activity [Trumponomics #99-8AM]
The Resistance 1776
The Resistance 1776Checkmark Icon
3557 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • 12 months ago

TRUMPONOMICS

LIVE FROM AMERICA

TUESDAY APRIL 30, 2024

EPISODE #99 8AM


SPECIAL GUEST:

• Kirk Elliott, PhD, Economist and Entrepreneur


WEBSITE:

http://KirkElliottPHD.com/Pete


🚨War On Truth - After watching this film, you will fully realize that Jan 6th was an excuse for a much larger war on America. We MUST support this film by sharing, buying merchandise, purchasing DVD’s and holding viewing parties. WE NEED ALL HANDS ON DECK. It is guaranteed to bring anyone who loves our country to tears, regardless of political affiliation. Visit: https://hisglory.tv/the-war-on-truth/ Enter Coupon Code: PETE at checkout.


🚨SAVE AS MUCH AS 30-70% ON HEALTHCARE COSTS - GET A FREE QUOTE: Visit: https://ImpactMyHealthShare.com


The Wellness Company is at the forefront of this epic battle for health freedom! Be prepared for the next crisis. Keep an emergency kit in your medicine cabinet. Save 10% at checkout with coupon code PETE Visit: http://TWC.health/pete


Join The Great “Pete Reset” - Transform your life in 30 days with SUPERFOODS Visit: https://EatWithPete.io


SUPPORT US By Getting Your LFA Schwag! http://jeremyherrell.com


🚨INTRODUCING! Our Newest Partner Bella Grace. Bella Grace Elixir is the greatest health and wellness product of all time because of 3 miraculous & powerful ingredients: LEARN MORE HERE: http://Pete.BellaGraceGlobal.com


🇺🇸Send Pete a Text! Text “Pete” to (844) 837-5132

🇺🇸Send Pete & Deb an Email! http://wkrpete.com/email

Keywords
freedomvaccinesnewslibertypoliticsbigpharma5gnewswarsglobalists1a2adepopulationelection fraudnewworldorderagenda2030project blue beamcoronavirusbillgateslockstepcovid19event201darkestwinter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy