BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

America’s Crisis: Military Moves and Global Power Struggles | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 18
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 8 months ago

America’s Crisis: Military Moves and Global Power Struggles" features host Scott McKay from Patriot StreetFighter and guest SG Anon as they dive deep into the current challenges facing the United States.


Together, they explore the nation's shifting military strategies, economic turmoil, and how these factors are reshaping America’s global influence. The show provides a unique blend of insider perspectives and geopolitical analysis to unpack the complex dynamics at play.



- Economic instability in the U.S. and its global impact


- Analysis of recent U.S. military actions and strategic shifts


- SG Anon’s insights on America's position in the global power structure


- Challenges posed by rising international powers


- Domestic unrest and its influence on U.S. foreign policy decisions.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc

Keywords
us foreign policymilitary strategyscott mckaypatriot streetfighterglobal impactmilitary movessg anongeopolitical analysisamericas crisisglobal power strugglesus economic instabilityrising international powersdomestic unrest
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy