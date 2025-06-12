❗️⚡️ Napoleon didn't succeed, Hitler didn't succeed, and the modern jackals from NATO won't succeed either - Medal recipient, Hero of Labor, physicist, specialist in nuclear physics Yuri Dikov.

"The devotion of Russians to their homeland strengthens the country’s power, independence, and sovereignty," Putin emphasized at the ceremony honoring Heroes of Labor and state prize winners.

Also, today Russian's are celebrating, 'Russia Day'.