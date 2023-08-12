X22 REPORT Ep. 3137a - The Controlled Agenda Of The [WEF][CB] Is Waking People Up, Crisis Will Finish Them News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3137a - August 11, 2023
The Controlled Agenda Of The [WEF][CB] Is Waking People Up, Crisis Will Finish Them News
Corporation in Germany are going bankrupt, it is a complete disaster. Watch Germany and California. The EV push is falling apart, the people are starting to learn they have been duped. The people can now see the agenda of the [CB]/[WEF], the crisis will finish them and destroy them.
