Catherine Austin Fitts: 2nd Full Interview - Planet Lockdown!
228 views • 03/19/2023

In this second interview we conducted with Catherine Austin Fitts, we dive deeper. Learn how the central bankers are using governments around the world to implement a new system that will ultimately lead to slavery. Once you see this, you will understand the importance to resist now, before it's too late.


Solari.com

MissingMoney.Solari.com


Please donate to the project. Your contribution makes a real difference.

https://planetlockdownfilm.com/donate/


Subscribe to the email list for updates on the film and interviews:

https://planetlockdownfilm.com/lists/?p=subscribe


Watch more full interviews and educate yourself!

https://planetlockdownfilm.com/full-interviews/

new world ordercatherine austin fittsgreat resetplanet lockdown2nd full interview
