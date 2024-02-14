BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vice President Tucker Carlson: Evidence that it COULD happen
High Hopes
High Hopes
74 views • 02/14/2024

Glenn Beck


Feb 13, 2024


Tucker Carlson has been all over the world recently speaking to powerful leaders. After his interview with Vladimir Putin, he spoke at the 2024 World Government Summit and that got Glenn thinking: Is something else going on here? Tucker has been a popular vice-presidential choice among Trump fans … is he gaining experience before the big announcement? Would Tucker even be interested in the vice presidency? Glenn breaks down his theory, as well as another theory on whether Vice President Kamala Harris will invoke the 25th Amendment against President Biden.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCmbeR44f_Y

tucker carlsonevidencevice presidentglenn becknext move
