BREAKING: Manhattan DA agrees to delay Trump's sentencing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Manhattan DA's office says it does not oppose former President Trump's defense's request to delay his sentencing. This comes after the Supreme Court ruled that presidents have immunity for official acts. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard, MSNBC's Lisa Rubin, former Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Catherine Christian and defense attorney Misty Marris join Katy Tur to share their analysis.
Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news updates.