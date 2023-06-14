Archbishop Cordileone BLESSES LifeSite Ahead of Dodger Protest!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John-Henry Westen
June 13, 2023
John-Henry Westen speaks exclusively with Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone about the need for brave Catholic witness throughout the degeneracy of 'Pride Month' — and just days before the massive Catholic protest at Dodger Stadium. Watch the FULL interview Thursday July 15 at 8:00PM ET at LifeSiteNews.com
