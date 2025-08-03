🚨'Israeli Leaders are LIARS': Lawrence Wilkerson, former US official

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 'THEY ARE LIARS' - Top US official on Israeli leaders
Lawrence Wilkerson, former Chief of Staff to the US Secretary of State, delivers a blunt assessment of Israeli claims:
"I never believe Israeli figures. I've been in government too long to know they are patent liars — in intelligence, propaganda, and leadership alike. You can't believe anything coming out of Jerusalem. It's all propaganda."