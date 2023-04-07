BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nazi Kiev Regime once again Targeted Civilians of Donetsk with MLRS
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • 04/07/2023

Nazi Kiev regime once again targeted civilians of Donetsk with MLRS.

Residential buildings are destroyed, one dead and 9 wounded, the count of victims is still ongoing.

Arrivals on Donetsk by the UkroWehrmact supplied with arms from "the West civilised society"[genocidal West]

AFU arrivals at one of the most crowded places in the area — Krytiy Market, Shevchenko Boulevard and Pushkina Boulevard, there are casualties...

🇺🇦🏴‍☠️🚀🇷🇺☠️There are casualties, but "this is different when AFU does it" since AFU were and are trained by the West that trains terrorists all around the globe and the West is supplying them with weapons as they do to every terrorist organisation the West trained...

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy