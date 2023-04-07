Nazi Kiev regime once again targeted civilians of Donetsk with MLRS.

Residential buildings are destroyed, one dead and 9 wounded, the count of victims is still ongoing.

Arrivals on Donetsk by the UkroWehrmact supplied with arms from "the West civilised society"[genocidal West]

AFU arrivals at one of the most crowded places in the area — Krytiy Market, Shevchenko Boulevard and Pushkina Boulevard, there are casualties...

🇺🇦🏴‍☠️🚀🇷🇺☠️There are casualties, but "this is different when AFU does it" since AFU were and are trained by the West that trains terrorists all around the globe and the West is supplying them with weapons as they do to every terrorist organisation the West trained...