BrightLearn - The Wellness Self-Care Handbook: The Everyday Guide to Prevention and Home Remedies by John Edward Swartzberg and Sheldon Margen

"The Wellness Self-Care Handbook: The Everyday Guide to Prevention and Home Remedies" by John Edward Swartzberg and Sheldon Margen is a comprehensive guide that navigates the journey of health from childhood to adulthood, emphasizing the importance of understanding and embracing the unique pace of individual development. The book provides detailed insights into the physical and emotional milestones of children, advising parents to trust their instincts and consult pediatricians when necessary. It highlights the significance of regular medical checkups, proper nutrition and emotional nurturing, particularly in the early years, and offers practical advice on managing common childhood ailments and preventive measures like vaccinations, dental care and screenings. As children transition into adolescence, the book addresses the challenges of puberty and the importance of making informed choices about sexual health and contraception. Moving into midlife and beyond, it discusses the changes and health concerns associated with aging, such as menopause and osteoporosis and offers practical advice on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The book also serves as a valuable resource for home remedies and self-care, empowering readers to take an active role in their health by providing guidance on treating common illnesses and managing chronic conditions, while emphasizing the importance of listening to one's body and seeking medical attention when needed.





