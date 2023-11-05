BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GAZA - At least 51 Died during the Israeli Strike on the El-Magazi Refugee Camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
49 views • 11/05/2023

At least 51 people died during the Israeli strike on the El-Magazi refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip, as reported by the Palestinian agency WAFA.

According to their information, the Israeli Air Force attacked one of the residential buildings in the refugee camp on the evening of November 4. The agency notes that the majority of the victims are women and children.

In addition to the El-Magazi camp, residential areas in the north and west of the Palestinian enclave were also targeted. WAFA claims that in some cases, the Israeli aviation used internationally prohibited white phosphorus munitions.

Via: TASS

Also adding:

Several civilians were killed and countless others injured in an Israeli attack on Al-Buraij camp in central Gaza.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
