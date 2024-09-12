BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🥇The 100 Year History of Their(Mad Scientist) Weather Modification & Human Experiments!🔥
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
162 views • 8 months ago

🥇The 100 Year History of Their(Mad Scientist) Weather Modification & Human Experiments!🔥 "Under Their Weather" - From 1923 to Present! Full Weather Modification Documentary!⛈️ BY, HAARP Hunters - GeoEngineering Watch! Please Watch The Last 10 Minutes of this Documentary, No Matter What! It really Explains what is going on Today!🔎

🔎Official Evidence of, that H.A.A.R.P. was created to manipulate/control Ionosphere & Magnetosphere, Weather Modification, Geoengineering, Atmospheric Aerosol Spraying, Human Experiments, from Governments of, United States, Canada, & Iran. Scientists from across the World with Very Detailed Information of Geoengineering Operations and more.👿

☠️Evidence of the Chemtrails! Effects on the Health of the Human Population and The Toxic Impacts of Our Food, Water Supply, and The Environment itself! This is 1 of the Most Important Videos You will ever Watch!🔥


• To Resist a Tyranny! You must be Independent of That Tyranny! 🆘

https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533


Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

David Yates

https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos

Alex Hammer

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer


Real Fishing Life

https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos


vaccinescensorshipchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984frequenciesagenda 21directed energy weaponsdewgeo-engineeringtranshumanismbunker fuelthe great resetnexradsc-ovid hoaxmanufactured fires
