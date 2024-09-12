© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🥇The 100 Year History of Their(Mad Scientist) Weather Modification & Human Experiments!🔥 "Under Their Weather" - From 1923 to Present! Full Weather Modification Documentary!⛈️ BY, HAARP Hunters - GeoEngineering Watch! Please Watch The Last 10 Minutes of this Documentary, No Matter What! It really Explains what is going on Today!🔎
🔎Official Evidence of, that H.A.A.R.P. was created to manipulate/control Ionosphere & Magnetosphere, Weather Modification, Geoengineering, Atmospheric Aerosol Spraying, Human Experiments, from Governments of, United States, Canada, & Iran. Scientists from across the World with Very Detailed Information of Geoengineering Operations and more.👿
☠️Evidence of the Chemtrails! Effects on the Health of the Human Population and The Toxic Impacts of Our Food, Water Supply, and The Environment itself! This is 1 of the Most Important Videos You will ever Watch!🔥
• To Resist a Tyranny! You must be Independent of That Tyranny! 🆘
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
