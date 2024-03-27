NOW (( THEY )) Are Visible, AND ( THEY ) Hate Truth, Morality, Or Anyone that is NOT THEM - BlueBood

The Word 454. anoia ►

Strong's Concordance

anoia: folly, foolishness

Original Word: ἄνοια, ας, ἡ

Part of Speech: Noun, Feminine

Transliteration: anoia

Phonetic Spelling: (an'-oy-ah)

Definition: folly, foolishness

Usage: folly, madness, foolishness.

HELPS Word-studies

Cognate: 454 ánoia (from 1 /A privative meaning "no" and 3563 /noús,"mind") – properly, "no-mind" referring to irrational behavior (mindless actions); "lack of sense" (WP, 2, 83) which easily degenerates into "a state of extreme anger that suggests an "incapacity to use one's mind – extreme fury, great rage" (L & N, 1, 88.183).





Derangement is defined as the state of being mentally ill and unable to think or act in a controlled way. Synonyms for "deranged" include:

mad, crazy, distracted, frantic, frenzied, irrational, maddened, crazed, demented, and unbalanced.

********************************

Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

New Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

*************************

To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/