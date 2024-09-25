DONE & DUSTED! YOU'D THINK AFTER FOUR CARDIAC ARRESTS SHE'D FIGURE IT OUT?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Nope! She'll continue getting more shots and "getting covid," oh and more cardiac arrests until she's dead. Dead. DEAD!
Sources
https://m.facebook.com/mary.kola.7524/
Music: The Doors - Riders On The Storm
Ending movie clip: Frailty
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report