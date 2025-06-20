💥🇺🇦 Confirmed Geran drone strikes captured on video, in sequence:

- Bridge near Shakhovo

- Bridge near Vladimirovka

- Ukrainian UAV command post near Yablonovka

- Training camp of the Ukrainian “Donetsk” task force near Popasnoye, Dnepropetrovsk region — followed by secondary ammunition detonations

Adding:

Russia and Iran are fighting against the same forces — Putin

Russia supports Iran in defending its legitimate interests, including in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, Putin stated.

Putin: "Russia and China are not forming a new world order, we are only formalizing it. The new world order is emerging naturally - it is like the sunrise, there is no escaping it."

Putin called the situation in Ukraine a tragedy caused by the West.

Russia has never questioned Ukraine’s right to independence, but it was proclaimed as a neutral state, Putin noted.

Putin recalled the old rule: “Where the Russian soldier sets foot—that is ours.”

Russia offered Ukraine a chance to stop the fighting and negotiate at every stage, Putin stated.

The Russian army is advancing in all directions in the Special Military Operation every day, Putin reported.

❗️⚡️Putin: We don't have a goal to take Sumy, but I don't rule it out

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost 76,000 troops in the Kursk region alone—this is a catastrophe for them, Putin noted.

Kiev created its own problem by attacking the Kursk region—now the line of contact has expanded, Putin stated.

Detonating a "dirty" nuclear bomb would be the Kiev regime’s final mistake, Putin said.

I hope it never comes to the use of a dirty nuclear bomb, Putin said.

Thankfully, we have no confirmed evidence that Kiev intends to deploy such a bomb, he added.