Brighteon Broadcast News, June 7, 2024 – Vaccine spike proteins, fibrous CLOTS and radiation fallout BINARY weapon systems deployed worldwide

- New film "Protocol 7" and news on Germany's war plans with #Russia. (0:03)

- #Nanotechnology in #vaccines, and the patents of Dr. Charles Lieber. (15:37)

- Using vaccines+radiation to exterminate European men through low-yield nuclear war. (37:34)

- Food sustainability and financial asset protection in a time of crisis. (47:44)

- Financial gradualism vs catastrophism: Why currency collapse always takes people by surprise. (52:50)

- Interview with Andy Wakefield, creator of the new film "Protocol 7". (1:09:34)

- Vaccine efficacy and safety in the film industry. (1:16:43)

- Filmmaking, actors, and vaccine mandates. (1:26:49)

- A documentary film about Merck's alleged fraud, legal risks, and potential impact. (1:37:32)

- The #autism crisis worsens due to vaccine damage. (1:41:32)

- The use of profanity in film and its relationship to real-life stress and neurological damage. (1:47:17)

- How vaccines have destroyed US military readiness and made America weaker. (1:57:42)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/