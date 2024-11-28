9 - The Evidence – The Biblical End Times Signs – Pre Tribulation

In this second video of the second part of the series "The Evidence", the Biblical signs of the end times related to the pre-tribulation will be discussed.

Several Biblical signs that are coming true will be explained, which confirm in a unique and unequivocal way, that we are in the end times.

Below is a list of Biblical prophecies about the pre-tribulation:

Matthew 24:4 "Take heed, that no one deceives you." The vaccine and gatekeeper deception. Beginning: 2020.

Matthew 24:40-41 "Then two men will be in the field; one will be taken and the other left." Sudden deaths. Beginning: 2021.

Matthew 24:6-7 ".. And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars.". Wars have increased since March 2022. Beginning: 2022

Matthew 24:7 ".. And there will be famines and earthquakes in various places." Volcanic eruptions and earthquakes are greatly increasing. Beginning: 2022

Mark 13:8 ".. And there will be famines." Both in Africa and in war-torn nations there are ongoing and increasing famines. Start: 2022

Matthew 24:9 "Then they will deliver you up to tribulation and kill you, and you will be hated by all nations for my name's sake." Since 2020, hatred for Christians has increased.





The video of the series “the Evidence” explains what is really happening in these particular times and what future events will be.

The videos are divided into two groups: the first deals with exceptional astronomical events that will happen and the second the Biblical signs of the end times.

The studies both lead to an epochal conclusion: the return of Jesus is imminent.