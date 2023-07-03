DAY 5: Fire Protection Engr Brendan Murphy - 'Crime Scene to Courtroom' - Pre-Release Fundraiser

Welcome to DAY 5 of 8 of the Phase 2 Campaign for the film series 9/11: Crime

Scene to Courtroom! Phase 1, WTC Building 7, is “in-the-can” and in post-

production, and we’re NOW MOVING FORWARD with the critical WTC Twin Towers

Phase 2 of the Film Series! Brendan Murphy details for the Grand Jury the

elements of fire prevention built into World Trade Center 7 that assured it

could never fail “due to office fires” as claimed by NIST. Today we bring you

exclusive pre-release testimony from 15 year Fire Protection Engineer, Brendan

Murphy - from the DC Metro area. He will be featured in Phase 1 of the Film

Series, (as well as Phase 2 - when we succeed this week in reach our goal of

$54,000 with your help - our Co-Producers) !! Mr. Murphy explains to the Grand

Jury: “the fires only burned for about 20 or 30 minutes before moving on to

another section of the building, which is not long enough to impact the two or

three-hour fire resistive rating of the spray-on fireproofing…!” He will also

tell them of the implausibility that the fire alarm would have,

coincidentally, been placed in ‘test mode’ on the very same day that the 9/11

attacks took place. It’s clearly a strong testimony that will inform and

impact the Grand Jury deeply. And there is much more that he shares in the

film. In fact, each of our experts and eye-witnesses featured in this film

series will be just as powerful for the Grand Jury. So be sure to join us each

of the 8 days in this series to see the additional astonishing content we’ve

uncovered for you! In this fundraising drive we take you “behind the scenes”

because we want you to know what’s happening on the film set and in the

editing room. The dream team film crew - on the set at the Supreme Court of

the United States with Richard Gage and Mick Harrison in anticipation of a

breakthrough decision there to hear the case on our First Amendment right to

petition the Government via a Grand Jury investigation. We must raise the

remainder of our $54,000 goal together this week! And, thanks to a couple of

wonderfully generous donors, the remainder is now only $28,000 !! So, jump on

board - while you still can! This film series shifts the tectonic plates of

the 9/11 Truth Movement, and more critically, in public awareness. It will be

submitted to the U.S. Attorney's office and to a court, as a Supplement to the

original WTC Grand Jury Petition and Evidentiary Exhibits. This film project

is a partnership of RichardGage911 and the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry

and features Attorney Mick Harrison, the LC911 Litigation Director, and me

presenting the most comprehensive explosive WTC evidence and legal analysis

ever assembled. Mick, I, and the team are now preparing for Phase 2 where we

go back to Washington DC with our professional film crew – the best in the

business. (This is where YOU come in!) We are inviting each and every one of

you to co-produce Phase 2 of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom. YOU may not be

able to make a film series with 2-dozen point-by-point episodes like this one.

But guess what? WE can! Mick and I, who have earned your trust for our

respective areas of 9/11 expertise, are showing up to do it for you! So, it’s

an easy stretch! For me, it started with my deep resolve about the importance

of 9/11 Truth - and giving my resources to a cause that I believe in

wholeheartedly. Will you also contribute what you are capable of? Mick, I ,

and everyone at LC911, have been stretching ourselves financially very thin

for more than 15 years. But it’s different for each of us. It’s a matter of

finding our own personal giving level, based on our means, and how inspired we

are about our freedom in this country. Because—let’s face it—the Powers-

That-(shouldn’t)-Be are out of control; and it’s only getting worse. Where do

you draw your line in the sand? If we all participate, then its painless! And

we will raise the required funds together THIS week! Here’s how it works: We

can ALL find our place on this giving ladder! Where is yours? $10? $100?

$1000? Maybe you’re the one who can give at an even higher level because you

understand the importance of this unique project for a historic Special Grand

Jury which is also designed to wake up the public! Tomorrow, you will see the

expert testimony of Prof. J. Leroy Hulsey, Structural Engineer & former Chair

of the Civil Engineering Department at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks.

But don’t wait until tomorrow to show your support. No - let’s get started

right

