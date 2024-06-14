⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(8–14 June 2024)

▫️From 8 June to 14 June 2024, in response to the Kiev regime's attempts to hit Russian power facilities, the Russian Armed Forces have carried out 19 group strikes by ground-, air-, and sea-based precision weapons, as well as strike drones, during which the Russian Armed Forces have engaged power facilities that supported the work of enterprises of the Ukrainian military industrial enterprises.

In addition, the infrastructure of military airfields, Storm Shadow cruise missile depots, and other aircraft armament, ammunition and explosives, a strike drone production workshops, training sites for the use of uncrewed surface vehicles, as well as temporary deployment areas of nationalists and foreign mercenaries have been eliminated.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces continued to move deep into the enemy defence during combat actions.

The strikes have been delivered at manpower and hardware of four formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, two territorial defence brigades, and two Ukrainian National Guard brigades.

In addition, 45 counter-attacks of enemy assault groups have been repelled.

The AFU losses were up to 1,710 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, 32 motor vehicles, three Grad MLRS fighting vehicles, 16 field artillery guns, three Bukovel-AD and Nota electronic warfare stations, as well as eight field ammunition depots.

▫️The units of the Zapad Group of Forces have taken more advantageous positions and liberated Artyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Timkovka (Kharkov reg).

Russian troops have hit units of the five mechanised, tank, assault and airmobile brigades of the AFU, territorial defence formations, and three brigades of the Ukrainian National Guard were hit.

The AFU losses were up to 3,405 UKR troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, 32 motor vehicles, 30 field artillery guns, including seven U.S.-made M777 howitzers. In addition, three electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots have been eliminated.

▫️The units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line and also hit manpower and hardware of six mechanised, airmobile, motorised, two air assault brigades, as well as two territorial defence formations.

The AFU losses were up to 3,785 UKR troops, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, 48 motor vehicles, and 39 field artillery guns, 14 of which were Western-made. In addition, 22 field ammunition depots have been also destroyed.

▫️The units of the Tsentr GOFs have improved the tactical situation and defeated four infantry, four mechanised, as well as one airborne brigade of the AFU, and territorial defence formations. In addition, 34 enemy counter-attacks have been repelled.



The enemy losses were up to 2,375 troops, 14 armoured fighting vehicles, four U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, two German-made infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, as well as 52 field artillery guns, including ten U.S.-made M777 howitzers.



▫️The units of the Vostok GOFs continue to advance to the depths of the enemy defence and liberated Staromayorskoye (DPR).



Russian troops have hit manpower and hardware clusters of one motorised infantry, two mechanised brigades of the AFU.



The AFU losses were up to 965 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, six armoured fighting vehicles, 29 motor vehicles, two Czech-made Vampire MLRS combat vehicles, and 12 field artillery guns.



In addition, three Anklav and Nota electronic warfare stations have been destroyed.



▫️The units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have defeated the units of the three brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, and one formation of the Ukrainian National Guard.

The AFU losses were up to 555 Ukrainian troops, 37 motor vehicles, and 26 field artillery guns, seven of which were foreign-made.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down one MiG-29 fighter jet and two Mi-8 helicopters of the Ukrainian Air Force.



In addition, 13 U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, three U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, two Neptune anti-ship missiles, two U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles, eight French-made HAMMER, and U.S.-made JDAM aerial bombs, 46 HIMARS, Vampire, Uragan, Olkha projectiles, and 465 UAVs have been intercepted.



▫️In addition, Su-27 and Su-25 aircraft of the UKR Air Force have been destroyed at airfields of departure.



▫️Over the past week, 46 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered on the line of contact.



📊In total, 613 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 25,791 unmanned aerial vehicles, 529 air defence missile systems, 16,329 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,337 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,441 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,542 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.