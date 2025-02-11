Defying the Occupation in Tulkarem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The occupation forces continue the military operation on the city of Tulkarem and its camp for the third consecutive day, intensifying raids and violence. This ongoing aggression targets Palestinian resistance while disrupting daily life, obstructing medical aid, and increasing the suffering of residents. Despite these efforts, the people of Tulkarem remain steadfast in their resistance against the occupation.
Reporting: Tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 29/01/2025
