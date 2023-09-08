Extremely Important Angel Visit 08/09/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan
shares a vision from Vicki Goforth Parnell where the Angel Gabriel and six
other Angels came with a very important message: “The 144 000 are now
activated”. Pastor Stan explains who the 144 000 will be and share his
understanding of the Trumpets and Vials.
00:00 - Holy Decree
03:33 - A Bright Light
05:49 - Gabriel’s Message
09:41 - 144 000 Are Activated
14:52 - Barley Represent the Jews
16:41 - Who are the 144 000?
20:41 - The Lamb stood on Mount Sion
22:24 - The Vision
25:51 - The Trumpets, Seals & Vials
29:38 - Summery
