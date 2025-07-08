"We're gonna have to send more weapons to Ukraine." - Trump

Here we go again...

Trump assured Zelensky that Washington will provide Ukraine with as much military aid as it can afford to find, taking into account its own priorities, WSJ reports.

Adding, from July 7th, same day as this video:

US Department of Defense released a statement about the aid to Ukraine (https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/4236261/statement-by-chief-pentagon-spokesman-sean-parnell-on-ukraine-military-aid/)

At President Trump's direction, the Department of Defense will send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine to ensure the Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to secure a lasting peace. Our framework for POTUS to evaluate military shipments across the globe remains in effect and is integral to our America First defense priorities.

Adding:

❗️The Armed Forces of Ukraine must regain their positions in the Kursk and Belgorod (Russia) regions, said Commander-in-Chief Syrsky at a meeting with Zelensky.

Adding Medvedev's commented response:

Dmitry Medvedev:

The top American is riding his favorite political rollercoaster again.

"I am pleased with my conversation with Putin." / "I'm very disappointed with the conversation with Putin." / "We are not supplying new weapons to Ukraine." / "We will send more weapons to Ukraine" for defense.

How should we treat this?

Just like before. The way our warriors do. The way our Commander-in-Chief does.

Business as usual.

Push forward to achieve the goals of the Special Military Operation.

Reclaim our land.

Keep working for our Victory.



